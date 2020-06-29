PNP assures cooperation in NBI probe into Sulu cops’ fatal encounter with soldiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday assured that it will cooperate with the National Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the fatal shooting of four soldiers by police officers in Jolo, Sulu.

“As an immediate administrative action, all personnel involved in the incident, particularly from the Jolo Municipal Police Station, are restricted to quarters in preparation for the NBI’s investigation,” PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Regional Director of Police Regional Office-BAR (Bangsamoro Administrative Region), Police Brigadier General Manuel Abu has been instructed to extend full administrative and operational support to the NBI,” Banac added.

The PNP also expressed sympathy to the fallen soldiers, who were fatally shot by police officers 50 meters from the Jolo police station.

FEATURED STORIES

“The PNP leadership extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of two Philippine Army officers and two enlisted men who died in the unfortunate misencounter with PNP personnel in Jolo, Sulu,” Banac said.

gsg