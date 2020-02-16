PNP awards Heroism Medal to police captain killed in clash with NPA rebels

ILOILO CITY — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on Saturday led the rites to honor a police captain who died in an ambush by communist rebels in Janiuay town in Iloilo.

In a visit to to the Camp Martin Delgado here, the Western Visayas police headquarters, Gamboa posthumously awarded the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (PNP Heroism Medal) to Capt. Efren Espanto Jr.

Espanto, 29, died on Wednesday after a 30-minute firefight against New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Barangay Aglobong in Janiuay town on Iloilo, about 45 kilometers north of Iloilo City.

Espanto led two sections of the Reconnaissance Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 who were conducting combat operations when they encountered the rebels.

A member of Philippine National Police Academy Class of 2015, Espanto is the highest ranking policeman or soldier killed in clash with NPA rebels in Western Visayas in recent years.

Gamboa condoled with and turned over financial and other assistance to Espanto’s widow Patrolwoman Ivy Rose Dote-Espanto who was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

The slain police officer also left behind an 11-month-old daughter.

Gamboa also awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan to 16 other members of the Reconnaissance Company who were involved the clash.

Talking with reporters, Gamboa called on the rebels on lay down their firearms and “go back to the folds of the law” instead of fighting policemen and soldiers.

“Kinunan niyo kami so kukuha din kami. Ganito na lang ba tayo lagi, patayan tayo ng patayan? (You took someone from us so we will also take from you. Will we be like this always, killing each other?)” he said.

Gamboa said they will launch offensives against the rebels who attacked the policemen.

The NPA’s Jose Percival Estocada Command, which operates in the central areas of Panay Island, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

