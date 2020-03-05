PNP chief Gamboa, 7 others survive chopper crash in Laguna – Eleazar

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa and hi co-passengers aboard the police helicopter that crashed in Laguna survived the mishap, PNP Deputy Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Thursday.

“At salamat sa Diyos, lahat naman po ay buhay,” Eleazar said in an interview on dzMM.

Aside from Gamboa, the chopper was carrying PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, Maj. Gen. Jovic Ramos and Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway.

Gamboa’s aide and three crew members were also aboard the helicopter.

