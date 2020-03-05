PNP chief Gamboa ‘okay’ after chopper crash – Cascolan

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa is in good condition following a helicopter crash in San Pedro, Laguna.

“Okay naman po si General Gamboa,” Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, PNP Deputy Director for Administration said in an interview on DZMM, saying he was able to speak with the PNP chief following the crash.

Gamboa was on his way to Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna when the mishap happened.

The helicopter was carrying eight passengers, including Gamboa and the pilot.

Initial reports said that Gamboa was conscious when he was pulled out from the chopper.

Cascolan said he will visit Gamboa and the other police officials to further check on their condition.

Lt. Col. Serafin Petalio, provincial director of the Laguna police, said that Gamboa suffered a minor injury on his right shoulder.

