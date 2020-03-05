PNP chief Gamboa’s chopper crashes in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — A helicopter carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa crashed Thursday morning in San Pedro, Laguna.

Gamboa and his companions have already been rushed to the hospital, a report from dzMM said.

The police chief was on his way to Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna when the mishap happened.

