PNP chief Gamboa’s chopper crashes in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — A helicopter carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa crashed Thursday morning in San Pedro, Laguna.
Gamboa and his companions have already been rushed to the hospital, a report from dzMM said.
The police chief was on his way to Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna when the mishap happened.
