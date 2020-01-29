PNP chief orders intensified drive vs prostitution

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa has ordered the PNP’s Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) to “intensify further” the campaign against prostitution.

This will be in coordination with local government units, and local social welfare offices, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said on Wednesday.

Gamboa’s directive was issued after Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the PNP will lead the probe on the reported emergence of Chinese prostitution dens in the country, which is supposedly linked to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) industry.

Banac said the WCPC conducted several raids in 2019 which resulted in the rescue of 140 foreign trafficking victims and the arrest of 55 suspects.

He added that the NCRPO likewise launched operations that busted several prostitution dens in the metropolis.

“The PNP reminds foreign visitors, tourists and workers to respect and follow the country’s laws or face arrest,” Banac said in a text message to reporters.

“We urge the public to remain alert and vigilant and report to authorities suspected sex dens and other illegal acts committed by foreign nationals,” he added.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality has already opened an inquiry on the rise of Chinese prostitution dens in the country.

During the hearing, panel chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros said that sexual services are being offered like food in restaurant menus in Chinese prostitution dens often disguised as massage or spa facilities.

“Carina” a 15-year-old victim of a sex den in Makati City bared that she was hired as a massage therapist but later found out that the work included “extra services.”

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said that such illegal establishments have emerged when Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) were established in the country as the customers are mostly Chinese employees of Pogos.

