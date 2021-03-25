PNP chief: Out with policeman ‘drug user’

CAMP COL. RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ, Butuan City: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas has ordered summary dismissal proceedings from the service against alleged illegal drug-using policeman Cpl. John Rey Ibasco, who is assigned with Regional Logistics and Research Development Division (RLRDD) 13 here.

In a surprise visit to this Northern Mindanao city, Sinas directed Police Regional Office 13 director BGen. Romeo Caramat Jr. to expedite the pre-charge investigation and initiate

summary ouster against the accused cop.

After learning of Ibasco’s probe result, Caramat in turn, ordered the RLRDD 13 leadership to disarm and place Ibasco under restrictive custody and ensure his availability to face further investigation for his subsequent dismissal from the service.

Moreover, Sinas has expanded surprise drug-testing to cover all police personnel under the PNP’s ongoing internal cleansing program.

He added, “I have ordered to expand random drug testing to all policemen to rid the organization of drug-using cops. There is no place in the PNP for them.”

According to Sinas, PNP records reveal that a total of 16,839 police officers have been penalized since 2016 under the organization’s internal cleansing program to rid its ranks of scalawags, even as data disclosed that 4,784 police personnel have been ousted from the service; 8,349 have been suspended; and 1,803 have been reprimanded.