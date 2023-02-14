PNP chief visits injured officers, consoles kin of fatalities in Misamis road crash

MANILA Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Tuesday visited to the bereaved families and the injured officers being treated in various hospitals in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, and Iligan City, on Tuesday, following a tragic car accident involving PNP personnel.

On February 11, Saturday, two commuter vans carrying PNP personnel attending the Senior Leadership Course (SLC) and Junior Leadership Course (JLC) at the Regional Training Center (RTC)-10 figured in a collision with a cargo truck in Brgy. Maputi Naawan, Misamis Oriental.

The accident resulted in nine casualties, including seven active PNP personnel, a retired officer and a civilian.

Twenty-eight other officers were injured. Twelve are still admitted in various hospitals while sixteen have since been discharged..

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives and the injured personnel. We stand with our brave officers in their time of need, for their service and sacrifice will always be remembered and honored,” Azurin said.

“In this moment of loss and pain, let us come together to offer our support, condolences, and strength to those affected by this tragic accident,” he added.

The cargo truck reportedly had a blown front right tire which triggered the deadly crash. Further investigation is ongoing.(Vance Chan, Inquirer.net trainee)

