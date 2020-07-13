PNP chief wants Masbate cops involved in extortion racket dismissed

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa wants the dismissal from service of two police officers assigned in Masbate, who were arrested on Sunday for alleged robbery-extortion.

“Those who are caught sa maritime sa extortion, they should also be dismissed in 15 days,” Gamboa said in a press briefing.

The two arrested police officers were identified as Maj. John Murray Cutaran, chief of the 502nd Maritime Police Station based in Masbate City, and Staff Sgt. Rommel Naval of the same unit.

Two other suspects who eluded arrest were Lt. Melecio Huelva III and Staff Sgt. Ronald Puerto.

A report from the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group said the police unit recently intercepted a fishing vessel and arrested its skipper and 28 crew. The group, led by Cutaran, allegedly contacted the owner of the fishing vessel based in Cebu and demanded P400,000 in exchange for the release of the vessel and the arrested individuals.

In January this year, Gamboa said the PNP aims to reduce to 15 days the summary hearing procedures for administrative cases.

He said the PNP has forwarded its streamlined process of hearing administrative cases to the National Police Commission, which has yet to release a resolution on the matter. Nevertheless, the PNP is already adopting it as a national policy.

Last week, Gamboa also said that the two police officers tagged in the killing of a 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur should be dismissed from the PNP also within 15 days.

