PNP chopper pilot, crew in March 5 crash to face probe

MANILA, Philippines — The pilot and crew of the helicopter that crashed in San Pedro, Laguna last March 5, carrying ranking officials of the Philippine National Police, will be investigated if they have any criminal administrative liabilities regarding the incident.

PNP chief Archie Gamboa, himself among those aboard the crashed chopper, on Monday said he has approved the recommendations of the special investigation task force group to investigate the pilot in command and the crew if they are liable administratively and criminally for the crash.

“Sabi ko ‘yes, you may conduct investigation and find out whether there is administrative or criminal culpability on the part of the pilot in command and of course including the crew,’” he said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

The PNP chief was in San Pedro to visit the impounding site of the local Highway Patrol Group and was on his way to a command visit at Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna when the mishap happened.

All passengers of the chopper were rushed to the hospital.

While Gamboa suffered minor injuries, two generals were declared in critical condition.

The grounding of PNP air assets has been lifted, Gamboa said, assuring the public that its choppers are in good condition and the pilots are well-trained.

On July 17, Gamboa will ride a chopper to visit Police Regional Office 1.

“That will be my first try after the March 5 incident. I’m riding on July 17 to convince all of that I’m convinced that our choppers are air worthy including our pilots,” Gamboa said.

