PNP COVID-19 tally grows by 7 more cases

MANILA, Philippines—Seven more policemen were found infected with coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to 395.

But the PNP’s public information office said on Friday (June 12) that four more policemen had recovered from the disease.

As of late Friday evening, the COVID-19 death toll in the PNP stood at five.

The number of suspected and probable cases also increased, from 785 to 804 for suspected cases and 696 to 715 for probable cases.

Suspected COVID-19 patients from the PNP are staying at Kiangan Billeting Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, while the probable ones are at the Taekwondo Quarantine Facility and Gymnasium Quarantine Facility.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH), reported another surge in recoveries, with 289 patients getting cured on Friday, making it the single highest number of recoveries on a single day.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus-infected patients in the country is now 24,787, while 1,052 have died.

