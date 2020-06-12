PNP discourages Independence Day rallies, but vows maximum tolerance

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will observe maximum tolerance as various groups are expected to hold physical rallies on Independence Day even if the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel on Friday, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac reiterated the police force’s appeal to the groups not to hold physical protest rallies.

“We are one with our citizens in celebrating Independence Day today. At the same time, we urge all our freedom-loving and responsible citizens to heed our call not to hold protest rallies at this time—we are in the midst of our fight against COVID-19,” Banac said.

“We respect the rights of the people to hold these kinds of actions but at the same time we urge them, please at this time of our fight against COVID-19, this is not the time to hold such rallies or protests and we are in this together in our fight against COVID-19. We have to be part of our national effort to protect the health of the public,” he added.

Asked if those who will hold rallies will be arrested, Banac said: “We will exercise maximum tolerance.”

Banac said the PNP will talk to the leaders and appeal to them to disperse “voluntarily and peacefully”.

If groups will not disperse, Banac said it will be up to the discretion of police commanders to monitor the situation in the rallies.

“There are laws that are existing and we don’t want to reach the point that we have to hold some people again to our police stations just to enforce the law,” Banac said.

Banac could not mention a specific law and instead cited local ordinances. He also clarified that they will just invite protesters to police stations and “not really arrest” them.

“Remember that there are local ordinances issued by our local government units and they require that when you hold such kind of activities, you have to ask for permit,” Banac said.

Banac reiterated that mass gatherings—such as protest rallies—are discouraged even if participants observe health protocols.

Instead, groups can hold online protests, said Banac.

“To strike a balance, we can do our protest rallies through online and we have seen that this is very effective. We can reach so many people by just doing an online protest and the message is sent across to all the people,” Banac said.

“At the same time, we are protecting ourselves, our families, the public from the possible transmission of COVID-19,” he added.

The Cebu police earlier arrested members of progressive groups for protests against the anti-terror bill while six jeepney drivers were detained in Caloocan for airing their grievances over their lost source of income due to COVID-19 quarantine/lockdown measures.

