PNP donation drive to support government’s cash aid scheme tops P128M

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has so far raised more than P128 million since it launched on April 12 the donation drive to help the government’s social amelioration program.

As of Saturday, April 18, PNP said it was able to garner P128.8 million from its members through the Bayanihan Fund Challenge. The campaign aims to collect P200 million.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa earlier said the members can donate on a voluntary-basis and that there is required standard amount for contributions.

PNP also said the campaign will not affect the salary of over 250,000 police officers.

Under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, some 18 million poor families will receive P5,000 to P8,000, depending on the minimum wage rates in their respective regions, as financial subsidy during the enhanced community quarantine that was imposed all over Luzon to prevent the spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which leads to COVID-19.

