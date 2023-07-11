PNP explains: Proper legal process followed in Las Piñas Pogo raid

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) followed proper legal procedure before it raided a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) firm in Las Piñas City last June 27, according to PNP public information office (PIO) chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan.

Maranan stressed this when asked about the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) allegations that the police force reportedly committed lapses due to its lack of coordination with the former’s Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

Aside from lack of coordination, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also compared the police operation to a “fishing expedition,” adding that the arrest made by the force had “no specific grounds” and “no specific complaints.”

“We took note of this statement of SOJ at yun ang ating tinitignan (and we are looking into it), but based on our record, the operation stemmed from a search warrant issued by a competent court,” Maranan said in a public briefing.

He explained that a court issued warrants against the Xinchuang Network Technology Inc for its alleged violation of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, which the ACG served in coordination with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and other agencies involved in regulating the Pogo industry.

Contrary to Remulla’s claim, Maranan claimed that these warrants stemmed from a case build-up of validated information about the case shown to the court.

However, Maranan said that he has yet to confirm with ACG if it coordinated with DOJ prosecutors in securing evidence as mandated by the latter’s Department Circular No. 20.

Meanwhile, PNP-ACG spokesperson Lt. Michelle Sabino told INQUIRER.net in a Viber message that “Chief PIO (Maranan) and PNP Spokesperson (Police Col. Jean Fajardo) will answer all questions pertaining to operations in Las Piñas.”

