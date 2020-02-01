PNP has a new director for personnel, records management

MANILA, Philippines — Gen. Archie Gamboa, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, has designated a new director for the PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management as he reshuffled new positions in the country’s police force which will be effective on Monday (Feb. 3).

In a statement on Saturday, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the PNP chief ordered Maj. Gen. Reynaldo Biay to sit in as the new head for Personnel and Records Management.

Gamboa also designated Maj. Gen. Timoteo Pacleb as the new director of PNP Research and Development.

Here are other police officials who were appointed to new posts:

Brig. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson – acting director for Integrated Police Operations, Visayas

Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda – deputy director for Personnel and Records Management

Brig. Gen. Rodoldo Azurin Jr. – director, PNP Maritime Group

Brig. Gen. R’Win Pagkalinawan – acting regional director, Cordillera Police Regional Office

Col. Conrado Gongon Jr. – acting executive officer, Directorate for Integrated Police Operations, Western Mindanao

Col. Erson Digal – acting executive officer, Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development

