PNP has a new director for personnel, records management

MANILA, Philippines — Gen. Archie Gamboa, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, has designated a new director for the PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management as he reshuffled new positions in the country’s police force which will be effective on Monday (Feb. 3).
In a statement on Saturday, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the PNP chief ordered Maj. Gen. Reynaldo Biay to sit in as the new head for Personnel and Records Management.
Gamboa also designated Maj. Gen. Timoteo Pacleb as the new director of PNP Research and Development.
Here are other police officials who were appointed to new posts:
- Brig. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson – acting director for Integrated Police Operations, Visayas
- Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda – deputy director for Personnel and Records Management
- Brig. Gen. Rodoldo Azurin Jr. – director, PNP Maritime Group
- Brig. Gen. R’Win Pagkalinawan – acting regional director, Cordillera Police Regional Office
- Col. Conrado Gongon Jr. – acting executive officer, Directorate for Integrated Police Operations, Western Mindanao
- Col. Erson Digal – acting executive officer, Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development
