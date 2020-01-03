PNP hiring 17k cops in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will hire 17,000 new members this year.

“We want the largest pool of applicants that we can muster from which to select only the best and most qualified candidates that will be recruited into the police service,” PNP officer in charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said in a statement released Friday, as he called on “able-bodied” Filipinos, aged to 21 to 30, to join the police force.

The statement further read that the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) authorized the PNP to fill up the 17,000 vacancies—10,000 for the regular recruitment quota, and 7,000 additional quota to replace police personnel who have been deceased, retired, dismissed or have gone on absence without leave.

“The annual recruitment program has taken Philippine law enforcement to a higher level by closing the gap in the police-to-population ratio to within ideal limits set by law,” Gamboa said.

Those who wish to join the PNP should meet the following requirements:

1. A citizen of the Philippines

2. A person of good moral character;

3. Must have passed the psychiatric/psychological, drug and physical tests to be administered by the PNP

4. Must possess a formal baccalaureate degree from a recognized learning institution

5. Must have any of the following basic eligibility requirements:

– PNP Entrance (Napolcom)

– RA No. 1080 (Bar and Board Examinations)

– PD No. 907 (CS eligibility to College Honor Graduates)

6. Must not have been dishonorably discharged from military employment or dismissed for cause from any civilian position in the government;

7. Must not have been convicted by final judgment of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude;

8. Must be at least 1.62 meters in height for male and 1.57 centimeters

9. Must weigh not more or less than five kilograms from the standard weight corresponding to his/her weight, age, and sex

10. Must not be less than twenty-one (21) or more than thirty (30) years of age

Police Maj. Gen. Lyndon Cubos said that all applications should be filed through the PNP Online Recruitment Application System (ORAS) portal at www.pnporas.pnp-dprm.com.

“We have adopted this digital information system in recruitment application to level the playing field for all applicants by eliminating opportunities for third party intervention in the rigid selection process,” Cubos said.

