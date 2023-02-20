PNP identifies persons of interest behind ambush of Lanao del Sur gov

MANILA, Philippines — Persons of interest in the ambush of convoy of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., which killed four people, have been identified, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said the police are currently collating the statements of witnesses of the ambush, including those of surviving victims.

“May mga indibidwal na tayong tinututukan diyan at kinukuhanan na lang natin ng statement yung mga witnesses natin diyan kasama na yung ating victim survivors para makapagsampa tayo ng kaso,” she said in an interview over ABS CBN TeleRadyo.

(We have now pinpointed persons of interest and we are just getting the statements of witnesses, including victim survivors, so we can file a case.)

“May mga pangalan pa sila na nakukuha base na rin sa mga witness pero this is subject to validation,” Fajardo added.

Fajardo did not give any identification of the persons of interest they have identified.

She, however, said that the police already have good leads in the case.

“Maganda ‘yung mga lead na tinutukan ng ating Police Regional Office BARMM diyan. Inaasahan na magkakaroon ng linaw itong kaso na ito,” she said.

(The leads that the PRO BARMM are looking into are good. We expect that the case will have clarity soon.)

Adiong was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Maguing town, Lanao del Sur, last Friday.

Four of his aides were killed while the governor and another staff were injured and rushed to the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Kalilangan town for treatment.

The governor was later transferred to a hospital in Cagayan de Oro City.

His sister, Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Adiong, earlier said the governor is already safe from harm.

Fajardo said that according to the family of Adiong, the governor did not receive any death threat prior to the incident.

Police are still investigating the motive of the attack.

Lanao del Sur gov Mamintal Adiong hurt in slay attempt; 4 aides dead

