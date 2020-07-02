PNP image takes another hit after Sulu killing of 4 military men – Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Risa Hontiveros is seeking a Senate investigation on the fatal shooting of four military intelligence officers by Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel in Jolo, Sulu.

Through Senate Resolution No. 460, Hontiveros called for the investigation “with the end in view of institutionalizing measures against excessive use of force and violence within the police force.”

“The incident in Jolo further feeds the public’s distrust toward the PNP. Lalo pa at hindi ito first time na mangyari,” she said in a statement on Thursday, citing the fatal shooting of Winston Ragos, a former military man gunned down by members of the police in Quezon City last April.

(The incident in Jolo further feeds the public’s distrust toward the PNP. Especially since this is not the first time).

“Hindi pwedeng trigger-happy ang ating kapulisan,” she added.

(Police personnel should not be trigger-happy).

In her resolution, Hontiveros said the two recent incidents “demonstrate a disturbing pattern of police behavior that may require long-term strategic measures and legislative action.”

“Extensive reform has to be done to restore the public’s trust in our institutions,” she said.

“Dapat maintindihan ng kapulisan na ang mga pagpatay na ito ay nakakadagdag lang ng takot sa mga tao, at mas lalong nakakabawas ng tiwala,” she added.

(The police force should understand that these killings are adding up to the public’s fear and lack of trust in the police)

The four soldiers were fatally shot by police officers some 50 meters from the Jolo police station on Monday afternoon.

The Western Mindanao Command has requested the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an impartial probe.

“The police gunned down unarmed plainclothes soldiers, who could easily have been innocent civilians,” Hontiveros stressed.

“The PNP has a lot to do to live up to its motto ‘To Serve and Protect.’ Our law enforcers should preserve peace in our communities, not disturb it,” she added.

Senator Francis Pangilinan also recently called for an “independent” Senate investigation into the Sulu shooting.

“This incident is disturbing because it appears that the police are quick in pulling the trigger without careful judgment,” Pangilinan rued.

“If they can do this to their fellow uniformed men, how much more to the ordinary civilians who are unarmed and defenseless?” he added.

