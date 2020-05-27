PNP launches ‘quick response’ COVID-19 quarantine helpline

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday launched its PNP Helpline “16677” to quickly respond to public concerns during the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and the general community quarantine (GCQ).

“We want a quick response system that will immediately address and respond to the public’s concerns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The timely release of information and assistance is urgently needed by our people and the PNP’s helpline will provide just that,” PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said in a statement.

Gamboa said the PNP has partnered with the Philippine Long-Distance Telephone (PLDT) Company to launch the PNP Helpline 16677 which will be supervised by the PNP Directorate for Operations – PNP Command Center (DO-PCC).

“Within the month, the DO-PCC was able to complete all technical and administrative requirements for this new communication system, from coordination with PLDT, system configuration, setup, and testing of the 16677 platform,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa also assured the public that the police communication hotline will provide round the clock service to respond to issues during the quarantine period.

Aside from the hotline partnership, Gamboa said the PNP also received 52 units of mobile phones, 30 units of pocket Wi-Fi, 100 pieces of prepaid cards, and Enterprise SMS Messaging Suite from PLDT.

