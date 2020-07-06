PNP logs 22 more COVID-19 cases, overall tally jumps to 902

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 22 more confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases within its ranks, increasing the total number of infections in the national police force to 902.

Four hundred fourteen police personnel have so far recovered while nine others have died, PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said in a press briefing on Monday.

Currently, the PNP has 479 active cases of COVID-19. ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gamboa, the National Capital Region Police Office has the most number of COVID-19 cases at 354, followed by Central Visayas police (Police Regional Office 7) with 248 cases, the National Support Units with 81 cases, and PRO-Calabarzon with 69 cases. “Incidentally, PRO7 posted the 830 suspected cases that are awaiting confirmatory testing,” added Gamboa. FEATURED STORIES

The figures were as of 6 a.m. Monday.

A total of 11,942 patients recovered nationwide, while 1,297 others expired.

