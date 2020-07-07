PNP logs 37 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 942

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police reported 37 more infected officers, raising its total number of COVID-19 cases to 942 as of Tuesday.

Of the newly logged cases, 19 are in Central Visayas; 12 in Metro Manila; two in Calabarzon, and one each in Central Luzon, Western Visayas, the PNP National Headquarters, and the PNP Finance Service.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the PNP also posted 419 total recoveries with one new survivor of the respiratory disease. Its death toll remained at nine.

The PNP is also monitoring 1,258 suspects and 657 probable among its personnel.

