PNP logs 39 more COVID-19 cases, raising total to 6,675

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said 39 more police officers contracted the coronavirus disease, raising its total number of cases to 6,675.
In a Facebook post, PNP said a total of 679 active cases of COVID-19 were documented.
Meanwhile, 26 more officers recovered from the ailment, raising the total number of survivors to 5,976.
COVID-19 death toll in the PNP reached 20 with no new fatalities reported this Saturday.
FEATURED STORIES
[atm]
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.