PNP logs 39 more COVID-19 cases, raising total to 6,675

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said 39 more police officers contracted the coronavirus disease, raising its total number of cases to 6,675.

In a Facebook post, PNP said a total of 679 active cases of COVID-19 were documented.

Meanwhile, 26 more officers recovered from the ailment, raising the total number of survivors to 5,976.

COVID-19 death toll in the PNP reached 20 with no new fatalities reported this Saturday.

