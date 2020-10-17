Trending Now

PNP logs 39 more COVID-19 cases, raising total to 6,675

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

PNP logs 39 more COVID-19 cases, raising total to 6,675

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said 39 more police officers contracted the coronavirus disease, raising its total number of cases to 6,675.

In a Facebook post, PNP said a total of 679 active cases of COVID-19 were documented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 26 more officers recovered from the ailment, raising the total number of survivors to 5,976.

COVID-19 death toll in the PNP reached 20 with no new fatalities reported this Saturday.

FEATURED STORIES

[atm]


For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top