PNP mulls new requirement for promotion

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police officer in charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa wants policemen to shape up before they can move up the ranks and is looking at the body mass index (BMI) as a requirement for promotion.

Gamboa was using Interior Secretary Eduardo Año’s marching orders to the PNP for 2020 to build a better image, physically and mentally, for the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press briefing on Monday in Camp Crame Gamboa said, “Actually I plan to sign an order where if you are not compliant with the BMI, you will be denied schooling up until you comply with the BMI requirements. That’s the only time you can go on schooling.”

BMI indicates a person’s ideal weight based on age and height.

FEATURED STORIES

He pointed out that the new requirement would hurt because, “there are schooling that are required for certain positions and there are schooling that are required for certain promotions.”

The PNP OIC said that meeting the BMI would be a requirement from patrolman to general, adding, “All policemen should be conscious about their weight because this is not all about the PNP image of not having big bellies but this is more on individual responsibility.”

“We want all policemen to internalize this BMI requirement,” Gamboa said, explaining that he wants PNP personnel to think of maintaining their health and retire from the service alive.

He pointed out that the BMI requirement is only one of the DILG secretary’s marching orders, citing Año’s speech on Monday where he enjoined PNP personnel to be the best versions of themselves.

Gamboa told reporters that the interior secretary had informed him, “Let us make each policeman work and let every policeman be convinced that he is actually a messenger of what the PNP should be.”

He explained it would entail basic good manners and right conduct, proper attire, and compliance with the BMI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ