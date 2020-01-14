PNP names its new human rights affairs chief

MANILA, Philippines — Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana is the new chief of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Human Rights Affairs Office, the agency’s spokesperson announced Tuesday.

Usana previously served as acting Regional Director and Deputy Regional Director for Administration for Police Regional Office 7 or Central Visayas and hailed from PNP Academy Class of 1998, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said.

Usana will oversee human rights concerns in the PNP’s policies, processes, and responses to the “requirements of due process and rule of law in police operations.” His appointment took effect on Monday, Jan. 13.

Meanwhile, Police Brig. Gen. Domingo Cabillan was appointed to replace Usana as the Deputy Regional Director for Administration in Central Visayas Police Office. He previously held the same position in Police Regional Office 11 or in Davao Region.

Other PNP officials who have assumed new posts effective on Monday are the following:

Police Col. Alessandro Abella as acting chief of the Women and Children Protection Center

Police Col. Armando de Leon as acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration in Police Regional Office 11

Police Col. Jimmy Catañes as acting Regional Director in Regional Internal Affaires Service 3 (effective last Dec. 23, 2019)

The latest wave of reorganization “manifests the continuing reform” in the PNP’s command structure, which has a 205,000-strong police force, Banac said.

