PNP names new spokesman

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday named Brig. Gen. Ronaldo E. Olay as its new spokesman, replacing Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana who will be retiring.

PNP chief Debold Sinas said that Olay was his personal staff and chief of the PNP Public Information Office (PIO).

Sinas said that Olay was a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Bigkis-Lahi” Class 1990, served as PNP deputy director for operations and National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) deputy regional director for administration (DRDA). He briefly served as director of the PNP Health Service and deputy director for Comptrollership in 2020.

He was also director of the Cagayan Police Provincial Office from 2014 to 2016, director of the Provincial Mobile Force Battalion of Batangas; Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) District Office in Eastern Metro Manila, and was assistant chief of the CIDG Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Division (AFCCD). Olay also served the PNP Maritime Group and Headquarters Support Service in various capacities.

He received formal training intelligence and comptrollership in the PNP; Maritime Law Enforcement in Malaysia; Supervisory Criminal Investigation Course in Thailand; and commercial crimes investigation in Singapore and the United States (US) Embassy in Manila.

Usana extended his support to his successor.

“In the next few hours, I might already be signing off to give way to another occupant of the Chief PIO, to his successor, PBGen Ronaldo Olay, who is far better and more competent to provide the public the information that it needs with support from our media friends. Please extend to him all the support that you have similarly done to previous chiefs of the PIOs. Our only desire is to help make the PNP commitment to serve and protect known to the people through various media platforms,” said Gen. Usana.

“Sa ngalan po ng aming Chief PNP, PGen Debold Sinas, maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng suporta niyo sa PNP. ‘Wag po sana kayong magsawang bigyang linaw sa publiko ang aming mga gawain upang makapag-abot kami ng tamang impormasyon sa ngalan ng pamamahayag (In the name of our Chief PNP PGen Debold Sinas, thank you very much for all the support for PNP. Please don’t get tired of informing the public of our work in order for us to extend accurate information),” said Usana.

Usana was named PNP spokesman Nov. 14, 2020, replacing Ismael Yu.

Usana will leave the service on his birthday on April 20, 2021 when he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age for members of the PNP.