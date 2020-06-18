PNP now has 450 COVID-19 cases as 10 more cops tested positive

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of COVID-19 in the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday reached 450.

This was after 10 more police officers turned positive for the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory disease.

PNP also recorded 13 more recoveries among its ranks, increasing the total number of recoveries to 271

Fatalities among police personnel remained at seven.

The PNP, meanwhile, added that 695 police personnel were classified as probable virus carriers while 884 are suspects.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

