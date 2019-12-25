PNP OIC Gamboa’s Christmas message: Reflect on love, selflessness
MANILA, Philippines- Christmas should be a time for reflecting on the love and sacrifice embodied by Jesus Christ, especially when it is applied to the police force’s service to the people, Philippine National Police Officer-in-Charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said on Wednesday, Christmas Day.
Gamboa said that for police officers, the meaning of Christmas is “the sharing of ourselves with others in the performance of our duty.”
“It means of giving our best to help others who are in need,” he said in a statement.
“Our celebration of Christmas should be a reflection of the love and selflessness taught by the savior,” Gamboa added.
He reminded police officers to give their service and help “with utmost sincerity.”
“I pray, along with my family, for our happiness, prosperity this Christmas season. May we end the year with a grateful heart and start hope for another year,” Gamboa said. #
