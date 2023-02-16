PNP ordered to probe gun attack on Cotabato high school students 

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate Tuesday’s brazen shooting of minors in Pikit, Cotabato.

Fahad Guiamalon, a 13-year-old student at Pikit National High School, was killed during the gun attack, while his two schoolmates, both aged 12, were wounded and brought to Cruzado Medical Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Inatasan ko si PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. na pangunahan ang imbestigasyon sa naganap na pamamaril katuwang ang ating mga kasama sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) at PNP regional offices,” he said in a statement.

(I have instructed PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. to lead the investigation into the shooting, together with the DILG and the PNP regional offices.)

FEATURED STORIES

READ: Another gun attack kills Cotabato student

Abalos decried the killing of the young boy as he assured the public that they are already coordinating with Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año to pin down and arrest the assailant.

“Hindi tayo titigil hanggang hindi nagkakaroon ng hustisya ang mga naging biktima at kanilang mga pamilya. Walang puwang ang mga mamamatay-tao sa administrasyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lalo na ang kumikitil ng buhay ng mga bata,” he added.

(We will not stop until justice is served for the victim and his family. There is no room for murderers in the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., especially those who take the lives of children.)

Abalos then extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.

“Asahan ninyo pong kami ay makakasama ninyo tungo sa tuluyang pagresolba sa krimeng ito kalakip ang aming pagsusumikap tungo sa pagpapaigting ng kapayapaan sa Mindanao,” he said.

(Trust that we are with you toward the complete resolution of this crime as we continue to push for improvements in the peace situation in Mindanao.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pikit Municipality Mayor Sumulong Sultan has issued Executive Order No. 3, suspending all classes in the town’s private and public schools from February 15-17 “to ensure the safety and security of all the people of [the] municipality of Pikit, and the security of all students, teaching and non-teaching staff.”

He said the recent wave of criminal incidents involving students and civilians “can be construed as retaliation of unknown culprits that resulted in uncertainties to both Muslims and Christians that might be victimized by these senseless killings.”

The incident reportedly fueled fear and anxiety among the people of Pikit as it brought the total number of people killed in a string of gun attacks in the town to 30 since September 2022, based on the tally of the local media.

RELATED STORIES

2 dead, 2 hurt in gun attacks in Cotabato town

Gunmen kill 4 construction workers in Cotabato town

KGA

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>