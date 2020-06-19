PNP orders police chiefs to put up one-stop shops to help stranded persons

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) directed police chiefs to establish one-stop shops to accept documents needed for locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who would travel to the borders of Metro Manila and provinces.

“As per the guidance of Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Eduardo Año, the ‘One-Stop Shop’ shall provide prompt and efficient assistance to all LSIs within their area of responsibility, particularly in securing Medical Clearance Certificate (MCC) and Travel Authority,” Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said in a statement on Friday.

Eleazar, who is also the PNP deputy chief for operations, said police chiefs can coordinate with their respective local government units in creating the one-stop shop because a medical clearance certificate is issued by the local city and municipal health office.

Eleazar said medical clearance is needed when availing travel passes from local police stations.

The police official also reminded the public to observe health requirements such as wearing face masks and observing social distancing when visiting the one-stop shop.

Travel authority is only required for persons who will cross the border of another province or another region. Travel within their provinces need not avail travel authority.

