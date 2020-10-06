PNP, PDEA to destroy seized drugs

The Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday vowed to comply with the order of President Duterte to destroy all seized illegal drugs in one week.

“Of course we will abide because that’s the President’s order,” Police Col. Ysmael Yu, the PNP spokesperson, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Duterte said on Monday that he wanted seized illegal drugs to be destroyed in one week to avoid being recycled or stolen.

In a statement, the PDEA said it would “comply with the order” of Mr. Duterte, adding that it would destroy about 1 ton of “shabu” or crystal meth next week.

FEATURED STORIES

“Relative to this, we are following up on the issuance of court orders for destruction of these pieces of drug evidence,” the PDEA said.

Senate leaders on Tuesday supported President Duterte’s order to destroy within a week all seized illegal drugs.

“It can be done and the President should be commended for such a bold order,” Sen. Panfilo Lacson told the Inquirer.

“Indeed, the courts play a crucial role in the timely destruction of the confiscated dangerous substances and ultimately in preventing the possible recycling of the illegal substances,” said Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon. —WITH A REPORT FROM MARLON RAMOS INQ

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>