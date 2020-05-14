PNP probes cops who attended birthday party of Pangasinan town mayor

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is looking into the involvement of policemen who attended the May 6 birthday celebration of the mayor of Santo Tomas, Pangasinan, which violated lockdown rules for promoting mass gathering.

“Pangasinan Police Provincial Office under Provincial Director Police Col Redrico Maranan is conducting a probe on the possible involvement of some personnel of Sto Tomas Police Station at the birthday party of Mayor on May 6, 2020,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement.

Interior Secretary Jonathan Malaya also confirmed in another text message that they would issue a show cause order to direct Santo Tomas Mayor Timoteo S. Villar III to respond to the allegation of violating lockdown rules after holding a birthday party despite the coronavirus disease pandemic.

As of Wednesday night, Pangasinan province has 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including nine deaths and 27 recoveries.

Villar was not the only public official under fire for holding a birthday celebration during the lockdown. Metro Manila police chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas was also severely criticized for his mañanita or birthday serenade last May 8.

Sinas is under investigation by the PNP Internal Affairs Service and National Bureau of Investigation to determine if social distancing was ignored during his mañanita. Authorities said he and other police officials who joined the event will also be facing criminal and administrative cases for breaching quarantine rules.

To recall, enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas for coronavirus disease was extended until May 15.

Under the ECQ, strict health protocols were put in place such as social distancing, the prohibition of mass gathering, proper hygiene, strict home quarantine, and the wearing of face masks, among others.

