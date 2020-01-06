PNP profiling sympathizers of slain Iran top general

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is profiling groups that may sympathize with the death of Iranian commander Major General Qasem Soleimani to thwart possible retaliation.

“There are also security concerns kasi syempre merong sympathetic either by race or ideology, so the PNP is profiling possible threats, possible groups who may take advantage or who might sympathize,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa said in a press briefing on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said intelligence monitoring of these groups situated in the country will continue until the tension between the United States and Iran subsides.

So far, the feud between the two countries has no direct implication or threat to the Philippines, according to Gamboa, but he said President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered the police to closely monitor the situation.

FEATURED STORIES

“Ang task lang naman ng (The only task of the) PNP is local. Ang task lang naman ng PNP ay bantayan namin (The only task of the PNP is to monitor) for any retaliatory action on other sectors of society who might be sympathetic to them,” he said.

Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike at the Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

Duterte had earlier ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be ready to evacuate Filipinos in the Middle East if the tension further escalates.

Gamboa said the PNP is prepared to support the AFP should its help be needed, particularly by sending its doctors and nurses and those involved in technical services.

“Probably last choice ang PNP (the PNP is the last choice). Primarily, it is an AFP engagement,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ