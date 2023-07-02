PNP pursuing suspects, leads in attack on photojournalist

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said it is zeroing in on suspects and leads to the shooting of photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad last week in Quezon City.

PNP Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said that PNP chief Gen. Benjamin C Acorda, Jr. had already issued directives to the National Capital Region Police Office and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to expedite the investigation process and identify the individuals responsible for the shooting of the 37-year-old photojournalist.

“Ang pinakalatest po ayon po doon sa ating district director ng QCPD meron na po silang tinitignang mga suspect at may mga promising leads po na tinutunton yung ating mga imbestigador,” Maranan said in an interview with radio station dzBB.

(Based on the latest information from the district director of the QCPD, they are already looking at possible suspects, and investigators have already obtained promising leads.)

Maranan added that the PNP is securing Abiad and his family.

On June 29, Abiad and six family members were in their vehicle in Barangay Masambong when two gunmen in another vehicle blocked their path and opened fire.

The QCPD reported that four of the seven passengers in the victims’ SUV were wounded, including Abiad.

Following the attack, the PNP, NCRPO, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, and the local government of Quezon City condemned the shooting incident and assured media members of their safety.

