PNP ready to face issues raised on police raid of Las Piñas Pogo firm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said that it is ready to address the controversies surrounding the raid it conducted on a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) firm in Las Piñas after Senator Raffy Tulfo announced his plan to file a resolution seeking to probe the incident.

PNP public information office (PIO) chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said Tulfo’s plan is “a welcomed development” for the police force, adding that the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) is prepared to air its side in a proper forum.

“Well, this is a welcomed development on the part of the PNP. Gustong gusto rin natin na maibestigahan sapagkat sa mga ganiyang pagkakataon, diyan natin naiipaliwanag at naiipakita yung side ng ACG,” Maranan said in a public briefing.

(We also want to be investigated because this will help us explain and show the side of ACG.)

“Lagi pong bukas ang PNP maging ito ay inquiry sa senado o sa kongreso ay laging active participant diyan sapagkat naniniwala tayo na ang ganyang klaseng pag-iimbestiga, yun ang nagbibigay ng magandang pagkakataon sa PNP para maipaliwanag namin yung aming side,” he added.

(The PNP is always open, whether it is an inquiry in the Senate or Congress, we are always active participants because we believe that this kind of investigation gives the PNP an excellent opportunity to explain our side.)

Earlier, Tulfo said that some of the rescued victims in the raid were part of a scheme between the police force and embassies negotiating for the foreign workers’ release, as he pointed out that none of the rescued foreign nationals have been repatriated since the police operation almost two weeks ago.

Maranan, on the other hand, said that ACG has just finished profiling over 2,000 Filipino and foreign workers who were rescued last June 29 and was able to file cases against five Chinese nationals, while the seven Chinese and Taiwanese nationals with existing warrants of arrest were turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for deportation.

