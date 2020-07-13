PNP regional units ordered to beef up security measures vs threat groups

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on Monday alerted all regional police offices to beef up security measures against possible offensives of threats groups, following three incidents of attacks against local police officers last week.

“Following three recent incidents of armed atrocities against police frontline personnel engaged in public safety and law enforcement operations, I am alerting anew all Police Regional Offices to implement security measures against possible hostilities by threat groups and lawless elements,” Gamboa said in a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gamboa said the PNP “strongly condemns” the attacks, but assured that “these incidents will not diminish our resolve to enforce the law and protect the communities against crime and lawlessness.”

On Thursday morning, four police officers were wounded as armed men opened fire at a quarantine checkpoint in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental province.

FEATURED STORIES

On Thursday evening, a policeman and a civilian driver were killed while four others were wounded after a roadside bomb exploded and hit a police car in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

Meanwhile, the acting chief of police of Dumaran, Palawan and his driver survived an ambush in Taytay, Palawan on Sunday.

EDV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ