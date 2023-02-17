PNP releases wanted poster of 6 guards linked to missing ‘sabungeros’

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday revealed a wanted poster of six security guards implicated in the alleged kidnapping and disappearance of several sabungeros or cockfighting aficionados.

The PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) poster showed the faces and details of suspects Julie Patidongan, Mark Carlo Zabala, Roberto Matillano Jr., Johnry Consolacion, Virgilio Bayog, and Gleer Codilla. Furthermore, it indicated a bounty of P1 million for any information on the whereabouts that may lead to the arrest of each suspect.

“Kami ay umaasa na sa pamamagitan ng mga posters na ito at sa impormasyon na magmumula sa ating mga kababayan ay mapapabilis natin na matutunton ang kanilang pinagtataguan at agarang pagkahuli ng mga akusado,” CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said in a statement.

(We are hoping that through these posters and with the information from the public, we will be able to immediately locate and arrest them from wherever they may be hiding.)

According to the Caramat, the poster will be distributed across the country.

“It will be posted in all PNP units, places of convergence, social media and [the] website of the CIDG,” he added.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) had indicted the suspects for “kidnapping and depriving the liberty” of cockfighting enthusiasts John Claude Inonog, James Baccay, Marlon Baccay, Rondel Cristorum, Mark Joseph Velasco, and Rowel Gomez on January 13, 2022.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had also announced the P6 million reward for the suspects.

According to the CIDG, the case involving the six suspects is just one of eight cases of disappeared cockfighting enthusiasts being investigated by the police.

