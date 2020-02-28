PNP relieves 52 Civil Security Group personnel over ‘malpractices’

MANILA, Philippines — Fifty-two personnel of the Philippine National Police-Civil Security Group (PNP-CSG) were relieved from their posts due to “reports of malpractices and overfamiliarity with stakeholders”—the third revamp since its current director assumed his post.

PNP-CSG director Maj. Gen. Roberto Fajardo said the relieved personnel are composed of 30 commissioned officers—including a Police Colonel—17 non-commissioned officers, and five non-uniformed personnel.

In a press conference at Camp Crame on Friday, Fajardo said this is part of the internal cleansing program being implemented in the police unit.

“This is to expedite the transaction of registration of firearms, security guard licenses, license to operate and other permits,” he said.

CSG is the PNP unit that supervises the Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies that issues permits for private security agencies, and the Firearms and Explosives Office that issues gun permits.

In particular, some of the relieved staff reportedly demand fees from applicants to have their documents processed and request another fee to have the papers released.

“At the end of the day estafa na ang nangyari. Wala na ‘yung papel, wala pa ‘yung pera (it ends up at estafa. The papers are not released, and the money is also gone),” he said.

Despite this, Fajardo noted no one wants to file a complaint against the relieved personnel. But at least, they were removed from their posts which could be considered as an “action taken” on the part of the CSG, said Fajardo.

To spot these erring personnel committing violations, the police official revealed he deploys “mystery shoppers,” as well as intelligence officers in different departments.

He said he is also looking at reports that some CSG personnel were issuing fake licenses of firearms and fake permits for security agencies.

He also said that in the past, personnel of PNP units were only reassigned to other posts after they were relieved from their positions due to offenses.

“This is unprecedented. First time ito dahil ngayon lang sila nakatikim ng (This is the first time because it is only now that they experienced a) revamp every quarter. Every quarter I revamp based on performance and reports. Akala nila nagbibiro ako, now nafeel nila na hindi pala (They thought I was joking, now they can feel I was not),” Fajardo said.

Meanwhile, Fajardo ordered all chiefs of regional civil security units to coordinate with other units of the PNP in launching a crackdown against unauthorized agencies rendering security services, particularly to foreigners.

