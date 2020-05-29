PNP reminds operators of illegal Chinese clinics to comply with gov’t requirements

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday reminded operators of Chinese clinics to comply with the government requirements.

A government team composed of the police and Department of Health personnel recently raided underground clinics allegedly treating Chinese nationals sickened with COVID-19.

“Let’s not forget that kahit na intensyon niyo ay maganda, kailangan niyo pa rin dumaan sa regulatory functions ng gobyerno,” PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said in an online press conference when asked about the recent operations of the PNP against illegal COVID-19 clinics treating Chinese nationals.

(Let’s not forget that even if your intention is good, you still need to undergo regulatory functions of the government.)

“Siguro mahirap makipagcoordinate, magpa-accredit (Maybe it is difficult to coordinate, accredit) because you need a lot of things… you have to comply for you to be accredited on certain levels of hospitals,” he added.

Gamboa said those who would like to operate their own clinics must first seek accreditation from the Department of Health (DOH).

“Yung mga gustong mag-establish, please dumaan kayo sa DOH para di na kayo kailangan i-raid dahil anyway ang intention naman natin ay magamot ang ating mga kasamahan,” he said.

(Those who would like to put up clinics, please go to DOH and secure the permit to avoid being raided. Anyway, your intention is to heal your compatriots.)

Just this month, two underground clinics exclusively for Chinese patients were uncovered in Makati City and Pampanga. In April, Parañaque police also found an illegal COVID-19 clinic treating Chinese patients.

The clinics reportedly failed to secure the license to operate from the government.

Gamboa, however, said they would continue to set up operations against illegal hospitals and clinics in coordination with the DOH.

Gamboa added that police officers have yet to establish the connections of previous raided clinics.

