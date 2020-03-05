Trending Now

PNP spokesman Banac, 2 other generals aboard crashed chopper

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac and two other high-ranking police officials were also aboard the helicopter that crashed in Laguna Thursday morning.

Rescuers attend to passengers of a PNP helicopter carrying PNP chief Archie Gamboa that crashed in Laguna Thursday morning. (Photo by Roselle Aquino via Maricar Cinco)

PNP comptrollership chief Maj. Gen. Jovic Ramos, PNP Directorate for Intelligence Gen. Mariel Magaway and three other crew members were also aboard the chopper, PNP Region-4A spokesperson Lt. Col. Chito Gaoiran said.

“Based po sa initial natin na investigation, ang sakay po nung chopper ay ang ating chief PNP, ang ating chief PIO si Gen. Banac, si Gen. Ramos, si Gen. Magaway, yun pong aide ni chief PNP at tatlong crew ng chopper,” Gaoiran said in an interview on dzMM.

(Based on our initial investigation, the chopper’s passengers are our PNP chief, our PIO chief  Gen. Banac, Gen. Ramos, Gen. Magaway, aide of the PNP chief  and three crew members of the chopper.)

PNP Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) chief Lt. Col. Wilson Doromal said Banac, the two other officials and three crew members were also brought to a nearby hospital.

Doromal said the chopper crashed shortly when it hit a wire after takeoff due to poor visibility.

“Pag flight niya, nag zero visibility ma’am. Ngayon yung chopper talagang sobrang alikabok po, sobrang zero visibility, tumama po sa wire yun po yung reason bakit bumagsak yung chopper,” Doromal said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

(When the helicopter got airborne, there was zero visibility. There was a lot of dust hence there was zero visibility. It got in contact with  wire, which is why the chopper crashed.)

