PNP sues 2 Ilocos Sur cops tagged in rape-slay of girl

DAGUPAN CITY—The Philippine National Police has filed rape and murder complaints in the Department of Justice (DOJ) against two of its men tagged in the rape and killing of a 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur province.

The PNP’s Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (Imeg), which is tasked with investigating erring policemen, said it had gathered enough evidence, with the help of the victim’s family, to sue Police Staff Sergeants Randy Ramos and Marawi Torda of the San Juan police in Ilocos Sur.

Ramos and Torda were placed under restrictive custody of the Ilocos regional police office in La Union province.

They were accused of killing the victim on July 2, days after she lodged a complaint against the same policemen who allegedly raped her and her 18-year-old cousin, after they were arrested for violation of the curfew while attending a birthday party in San Juan town on June 27.

The victim and her cousin, who both lived in Cabugao town, had filed complaints for sexual assault at the town police station against the two policemen. On July 2, after following up on the complaints, the minor was shot and killed by two men on a motorcycle while she was on her way home.

Obstruction of justice

The Imeg assisted the victim’s cousin and an aunt in filing the complaints against the two policemen in the DOJ.

Police Capt. Mary Ann Cunanan, Imeg spokesperson, said they also filed complaints for obstruction of justice against Police Capt. Ramil Llarenas, former police chief, and Police Staff Sergeant Mary Joy Pascua, former head of the women and children protection desk, both of the Cabugao police. Both officials were relieved from their posts because of the incident.

‘Enticement’

Cunanan said Llaneras was relieved for command responsibility while Pascua was sacked for allegedly delaying the arrest of the suspects and investigation of the rape complaint.

The chief of Barangay Daclapan, where the victims live, was also sued for obstruction of justice after he reportedly offered “enticement” to the victims for them to drop the complaint against the policemen.

The victim’s aunt, Melody Saniatan, and her family members returned to Ilocos Sur on Friday after the Imeg allowed them to stay in Camp Crame in Quezon City this week. They had been placed in quarantine in Cabugao.

According to Saniatan, they had already tested negative for the coronavirus but were not allowed to return home. “I’m begging the authorities to allow us to go back to our house because I’m in charge of my niece’s wake,” Saniatan told the Inquirer.

Police Maj. Andrew Rabang, information officer of the Ilocos Sur provincial police, said the policemen, who accompanied Saniatan and her family in Camp Crame, would also undergo quarantine at the provincial police office.

