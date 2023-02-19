PNP: Suspect in ambush-slay of Maguindanao cops killed in operation

MANILA, Philippines — A suspect in the August 2022 ambush-killing of two police officers, including the chief of police in Ampatuan, Maguindanao, was killed in a police operation, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday.

The PNP identified the suspect as Abdulkarim Hasim. Authorities said he was the main perpetrator in the murder of Ampatuan Municipal Police Station chief PLt. Reynaldo Samson and his driver, Police Corporal Salipuden Endad, on August 30 last year.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the suspect was “neutralized” at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18. at Purok Yellow Bell, Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City.

Hasim was the subject of a warrant of arrest for the crime of Murder and Double Frustrated Murder, according to Azurin.

The police said Hasim was also allegedly linked to a series of harassments of the patrol base of the 40th Infantry Battalion, 601st Brigade in Datu Hofer municipality, Maguindanao Del Sur.

