PNP to look into police exec’s kin’s link to illegal gambling

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will investigate the alleged involvement of a high-ranking police official’s relative to illegal gambling.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa made the promise on Monday after he was asked about the alleged arrest of a relative of Calabarzon regional police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao during an anti-illegal gambling operation in Tagaytay City last Thursday.

“Well I have read na mayroong apprehension but hindi ko nalaman na relative siya ni General Danao. We will look into it,” Gamboa told reporters in a press conference at the Cordillera police office.

(I have read that someone was apprehended but I did not know that he is a relative of General Danao. We will look into it.)

He assured that the suspect would not be spared from the enforcement of the law should he be proven a relative of the police official.

“Nevertheless wala itong kama-kamag-anak. The more nga na dapat mag ingat ‘yung mga kamag-anak,” Gamboa said.

(Relatives will not be given special consideration here. The relatives should be more careful if they are related to a police official.)

“Ako my roots are from Nueva Ecija and I am not authorizing anybody even my relatives to engage themselves on any illegal activities most especially ‘yung illegal gambling and illegal drugs,” he added.

(My roots are from Nueva Ecija and I am not authorizing anybody even my relatives to engage themselves on any illegal activities, most especially illegal gambling and illegal drugs.)

According to initial information from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, about 10 individuals were arrested during the anti-illegal gambling operation.

For his part, Danao denied that he is involved in illegal gambling. He said his name has been used by some individuals who engage in illegal activities.

“Iharap mo sa akin at sampalin ko sa harapan nyo. Hindi ko kilala ‘yan. Saka bakit naman ako gagamit ng kamag-anak ko kung sakaling magpapasugal man ako?” the Calabarzon police chief said.

(Let him face me and I will slap him. I don’t know him. Also, why would I use a relative’s name if ever I will be into illegal gambling?)

“Kung may gumagamit man ng pangalan ko baka ginagamit lang po ang pangalan ko as Danao pero definitely hindi po ‘yan inutusan. Wala akong connection diyan,” he added.

(If anyone is using my name, they could have used my name as Danao but definitely I did not direct that person to illegal gambling. I don’t have any connection with him.)

Danao said he is ready to face any investigation to clear his name.

