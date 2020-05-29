PNP to maintain checkpoints during GCQ to ensure compliance to health protocols

MANILA, Philippines — Expect police officers manning the checkpoints to be extra diligent in their inspection of public transportation, especially with their compliance to health requirements provided by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), even with the shift of Metro Manila to the government community quarantine (GCQ).

“Ayon sa guidelines ng DOTr, magkakaroon ng 50 percent reduction in capacity lalo na sa mga buses.. ‘Yung tricycle po ay isa lamang ang pasahero,” Police Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Luis Licup, chief of PNP Directorate for Operations, said in an online press briefing.

(Based on DOTr guidelines, there will be a 50 percent reduction in capacity especially for buses. Tricycles must have one passenger only.)

“Ito ay ine-ensure ng DOTr na yung kapasidad ay 50 percent lamang. Ang PNP, sa quarantine control points, siya ang mag-i-inspect ng compliance ng ating public transport depende sa papayagan ng DOTr,” he added.

(DOTr is ensuring that they will operate at 50 percent capacity. The PNP in quarantine control points will inspect the compliance of our public transport that would be allowed by the DOTr.)

The statement came after the government placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) which allowed limited operations for public and mass transportation.

Under GCQ, road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors of public transportation are allowed to operate at reduced capacity in areas under GCQ. Minimum health standards are required such as a minimum one-meter physical distancing between passengers.

Licup reiterated that back riding for motorcycles would still not be allowed during GCQ.

Meanwhile, biking is being encouraged by government as a primary mode of transportation, even as senators called for more bike lanes and bike parking areas.

