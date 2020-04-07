PNP to put up more dedicated control points as Luzon lockdown extends — Eleazar

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will soon set up more dedicated control points (DCPs) to ensure the swift movement of cargo and basic goods in areas covered by the enhanced community quarantine that was extended by President Rodrigo Duterte until April 30.

“The movement of cargo vehicles have significantly improved since the establishment of the DCPs. This is what President Duterte wants—ensure that delivery of food items and other basic goods are not delayed because of the current situation we are into,” Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CoViD Shield), said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eleazar added that members of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (HPG) are supervising the DCPs to ensure that the movement of cargo is unhampered.

Currently, 563 HPG personnel are supervising 107 DCPs in the country. Of this number, there are 107, 44 in Luzon, 26 in Visayas and 27 are in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, there are 33,828 police officers manning 3,593 quarantine control points (QCPs) nationwide. Of the number, 1,725 of them are in Luzon, 696 in the Visayas and 1,182 in Mindanao.

Eleazar also reminded that only authorized persons such as medical workers, emergency responders, employees of establishments offering daily essentials, are allowed to pass through the DCPs.

