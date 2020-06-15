PNP urges public: File complaints vs women’s desk officers who won’t address concerns

MANILA, Philippines – Officers of the Women and Children Protection Desks (WCPDs) who ignore complaints from the public should be reported to its main office, a ranking Philippine National Police (PNP) official said.

Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) chief Brig. Gen. Alessandro Abella said that they would look into the issue that several complaints during the COVID-19 lockdown periods were left unattended.

Abella noted that while they have not received any report or complaint about the said issue, they have already issued a directive to various subordinate offices to investigate all reports sent to them.

“Be that as it may, we would not turn a blind eye to those who have been neglectful and incompetent in their responsibilities. As such, we would encourage complainants who have been ignored and disregarded by WCPD investigators during the lockdown period or even after (to reach out) so that we could conduct investigations,” he said.

At the start of the enhanced community quarantines, women rights and child advocate groups and personalities warned of a possible increase in violence against women and children (VAWC) incidents, as people are forced to stay at home to avoid local coronavirus transmissions.

As such, various groups and organizations like the Commission on Human Rights have placed measures to ensure that victims of gender-related violence can report such incidents even through online means.

However, they stressed that life-threatening situations must be reported to the PNP.

Since the lockdown was placed over Luzon and other areas in Visayas and Mindanao, over 3,600 VAWC cases have been filed — more than half or 1,945 cases were allegedly committed against women and another 1,745 cases against children.

Despite the assurance, Abella reminded the public that WCPD operatives also experience difficulties due to the pandemic — although he stressed that it is not enough reason for neglect of duties.

He also stressed that WCPD offices have been active even through the lockdown, doing a total of 5,049 investigations, 3,628 arrests, and 3,462 inquest proceedings from March 16 to June 15.

“We also recognize the challenges our WCPD investigators face […] such as the suspended filing of complaints for preliminary investigation, their limited and cautionary movements due to the pandemic, their initial lack of knowledge on online filing of temporary remedies before the courts, and even shortage of logistics,” Abella explained.

“Needless to say, we understand that these challenges are not to be made as an excuse by our WCPDs to be remiss in their duties,” he added.

