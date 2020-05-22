PNP won’t tolerate sexual abuse in checkpoints — Gamboa

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will not tolerate any act of sexual abuse at quarantine control points (QCPs), its chief, Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, said on Friday.

Gamboa said that PNP took “strong exception” to the allegation of sexual abuse of women by police acting as fronliners to enforce the guidelines of the quarantine.

The PNP takes sexual allegations seriously as police should “respect women and honor their role in society,” Gamboa said.

“We will never tolerate any form of physical or sexual abuse against women,” Gamboa said.

Moreover, Gamboa urged victims to report to the PNP and file charges against the erring policemen.

A total of over 4,000 QCPs are set up nationwide to enforce the quarantine to contain the further spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).