PNPA cadet dies of heat stroke

A cadet of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) died of heat stroke, the PNP reported.

The victim was Fourth Class Kenneth Ross Alvarado who collapsed while participating in an evening mess formation at 5:30 p.m. on July 8.

Based on the investigation of the PNPA administration, Alvarado’s co-cadet brought him to the Academy Health Service.

Consequently, Alvarado was referred to Qualimed Hospital in Sta Rosa City at 6:05 p.m. due to difficulty of breathing.

Alvarado was declared dead on arrival at 9:56 p.m., the report added.

PNP Chief Archie Francisco Gamboa expressed his condolences to the parents and relatives of Alvarado.

Gamboa ordered the PNPA administration to conduct further investigation to avoid such incidents from happening again.