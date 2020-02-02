PNPA introduces e-monitoring system for recruitment

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) rolled out an electronic monitoring system in its recruitment process for cadet candidates of the Bachelor of Science in Public Safety 2024.

In a statement released Sunday, PNPA said the new system will publish results of each processing phase in real-time, which will eliminate human intermediations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This innovation aligns to the directive of the CPNP, PGEN Archie Francisco Gamboa in harmonizing the use of technology to deliver true and accurate services to the external and internal stakeholders of the academy,” PNPA Director PMAJGEN Jose Chiquito Malayo said in a statement.

The e-monitoring system will also allow candidates to get information and updates on their processing phases by logging into the PNPA web portal.

FEATURED STORIES

According to PNPA, they hope to facilitate and simplify the work-recruitment progressions on a real-time basis with the new innovation.

The new system comes after the PNPA introduced its online application system last year, which saw more than 22,000 applicants take the cadet admission test.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ