PNR rolls out 2 new train sets from Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Railways (PNR) on Thursday deployed two train sets that were delivered by Indonesian manufacturer PT Industri Kereta Api (INKA).
The PNR management said the 8100 series Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains are composed of “eight rail cars with four-car formation per set.”
“This latest addition forms part of PNR’s 2018 train procurement that aims to transform and improve the services of the rail network,” read the statement.
The train sets are expected to accommodate over 1,000 passengers and will run from Tutuban in Manila to Los Baños in Laguna.
PNR General Manager Junn Magno said the DMU train sets have security features including an obstacle door detector that keeps passengers from being caught in between doors.
It also has “polycarbonate glass windows,” which reduces damage especially during stone-throwing incidents, which happened earlier this year in Caloocan.
