PNR to test Indonesian trains for free on Feb. 18

MANILA, Philippines — Two new train sets from Indonesia will start ferrying passengers for free along the Tutuban-Alabang route starting on Tuesday, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) said on Friday.

If all goes well, the two new trains will be added to the PNR’s fleet of 13 operating trains within 10 days, PNR general manager Junn Magno told reporters.

For now, Magno said, the new train sets will be looping the entire Tutuban to Alabang route for 150 hours to allow engineers to identify errors.

Passengers will be required to sign waivers acknowledging that the trains have yet to be commissioned.

The deployment schedule will be released next week. The two new trains, comprised of four coaches each, are part of a nine-fleet order from Jakarta’s PT Inka in 2018.

—Krixia Subingsubing

